Gas Up 30¢ In Two Weeks Across Florida. Local Prices Are Still The Cheapest In The State.

Florida gas prices are inching lower after rising near 30 cents per gallon on average during the past two weeks, but local gas prices are the cheapest in the state according to AAA.

On Friday, the state average reached $3.67 per gallon. Although that was the highest daily average price since mid-April, it remains below the 2023 high of $3.72 per gallon.

The Pensacola metro market was the cheapest average in the state at $3.46. In North Escambia, a low of $3.27 could be found at a station on Highway 29 in Cantonment. In Pensacola, several stations were at $3.25.

“Oil prices are the primary culprit behind the recent jump at the pump,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “The U.S. price of oil rose 15% through the past five weeks, which raised the cost of producing gasoline.”