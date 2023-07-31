Gas Up 30¢ In Two Weeks Across Florida. Local Prices Are Still The Cheapest In The State.

July 31, 2023

Florida gas prices are inching lower after rising near 30 cents per gallon on average during the past two weeks, but local gas prices are the cheapest in the state according to AAA.

On Friday, the state average reached $3.67 per gallon. Although that was the highest daily average price since mid-April, it remains below the 2023 high of $3.72 per gallon.

The Pensacola metro market was the cheapest average in the state at $3.46. In North Escambia, a low of $3.27 could be found at a station on Highway 29 in Cantonment. In Pensacola, several stations were at $3.25.

“Oil prices are the primary culprit behind the recent jump at the pump,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “The U.S. price of oil rose 15% through the past five weeks, which raised the cost of producing gasoline.”

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 