Federal Jury Convicts Escambia County Armed Fentanyl Trafficker

An Escambia armed fentanyl trafficker faces up to life in prison for fentanyl charges when he is sentenced in federal court.

Marcus D. Flintroy, 32, was found guilty by a federal jury on two counts of distribution of fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Between December 8, 2022, and January 5, 2023, Flintroy distributed and possessed with intent to distribute approximately 200 grams of fentanyl in Escambia County, according to prosecutors.

The evidence against Flintroy culminated with a traffic stop conducted by law enforcement, during which Flintroy tried to evade the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit by ramming his vehicle into multiple undercover law enforcement vehicles near Lowes and Home Depot on Nine Mile Road.

Flintroy then ran on foot when his vehicle became disabled, but he was caught by law enforcement officers. In his vehicle, law enforcement located approximately 100 grams of fentanyl, numerous items of drug paraphernalia, a loaded assault rifle, a loaded pistol, and over 180 rounds of ammunition.

Flintroy has prior state felony convictions for offenses ranging from fleeing and eluding law enforcement, aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, grand theft auto, and sell, manufacture, deliver, or possess with intent to sell, manufacture, or deliver a controlled substance. Flintroy had just been released from state prison in late 2021 before engaging in the new federal offenses.

Sentencing in the case is set for October 19 at the United States Courthouse in Pensacola before United States District Judge M. Casey Rodgers. Based on his prior criminal history, Flintroy faces a minimum mandatory sentence of 10 years in federal prison with a maximum of up to life imprisonment.

This case resulted from a joint investigation by the DEA, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Highway Patrol, Pensacola Police Department, and ATF.