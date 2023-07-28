Century Woman Refuses To Exit Plane, Runs Out Next To Pensacola Airport Runway, PPD Says

July 28, 2023

A Century woman was arrested after she became unruly on a plane and ran out to an area next to a runway, according to police.

Dorissa Louise Owens, 35, as charged with felony trespassing for violating a designated operational area of an airport.

Owens became unruly on an American Airlines flight on the ground at Pensacola International Airport this week and first refused to leave the aircraft, according to an arrest report. She reportedly borrowed a man’s cell phone and went to the back to the plane with it. After he wanted his phone back, Owens began to ask other passengers for their phone.

Owens was asked to leave the plane by a flight attendant, the pilot and an airline supervisor. Pensacola Police said Owen refused.

When officers arrived, Owens was still refusing but eventually exited the plane, PPD said.

While speaking to officers, Owens took off running down a breezeway and through a fire exit by Gate 5 and onto the ramp area next to the runway, the report states. Two officers caught up with her and took her into custody without further incident.

Owens remained in the Escambia County Jail without bond awaiting extradition on outstanding warrants from Denton, Texas, a Dallas suburb. According to court records in Denton County, Texas, Owens is wanted for failure to appear in a 2022 case in which she was indicted on two counts of harassment of a public servant, and two counts of assault on a peace officer or judge. All of the charges are felonies.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 