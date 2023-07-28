Century Woman Refuses To Exit Plane, Runs Out Next To Pensacola Airport Runway, PPD Says

A Century woman was arrested after she became unruly on a plane and ran out to an area next to a runway, according to police.

Dorissa Louise Owens, 35, as charged with felony trespassing for violating a designated operational area of an airport.

Owens became unruly on an American Airlines flight on the ground at Pensacola International Airport this week and first refused to leave the aircraft, according to an arrest report. She reportedly borrowed a man’s cell phone and went to the back to the plane with it. After he wanted his phone back, Owens began to ask other passengers for their phone.

Owens was asked to leave the plane by a flight attendant, the pilot and an airline supervisor. Pensacola Police said Owen refused.

When officers arrived, Owens was still refusing but eventually exited the plane, PPD said.

While speaking to officers, Owens took off running down a breezeway and through a fire exit by Gate 5 and onto the ramp area next to the runway, the report states. Two officers caught up with her and took her into custody without further incident.

Owens remained in the Escambia County Jail without bond awaiting extradition on outstanding warrants from Denton, Texas, a Dallas suburb. According to court records in Denton County, Texas, Owens is wanted for failure to appear in a 2022 case in which she was indicted on two counts of harassment of a public servant, and two counts of assault on a peace officer or judge. All of the charges are felonies.