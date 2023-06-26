Traffic On Highway 29 In Century Set For Big Shift On Tuesday In $4.7 Million Project

June 26, 2023

Big changes are scheduled to happen Tuesday in the Highway 29 construction zone.

All traffic on Highway 29 between Hatties Boulevard and East Cottage street will be shifted to the east side travel lanes. One lane of traffic will remain open in each direction for approximately 30-45 days as crews perform drainage improvements. (This is a switch of two-lane traffic from one side to the other.)

The switch may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.

The complete $4.7 million project has an anticipated completion target date in January 2024.  FDOT will also upgrade traffic signals, drainage structures, pavement markings, and driveways, while also improving curb ramps and sidewalks to comply with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements.

Pictured: Lane closures on Highway 29 in Century as seen recently. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 