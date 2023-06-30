Tate High FFA Receives Honors During State FFA Convention

June 30, 2023

The Tate High School FFA chapter and its members received several honors during the recent Florida FFA State Convention and Expo.

State FFA Degrees

  • Kamdon Jones
  • Jonathon Levin

Tate FFA Chapter Awards

  • 100% Membership
  • Premier Chapter
  • National Chapter Award – Tate’s application is being sent to the National FFA Organization for judging. The National Chapter Award program recognizes outstanding FFA chapters that actively implement the mission and strategies of the organization. These chapters improve chapter operations using the National Quality FFA Chapter Standards and a Program of Activities that emphasizes growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture.

Career Development Events

  • 4th Place – Farm & Agribusiness Management
  • Team Members
  • Brody Faison
  • Ellason Barton
  • Anthony Longe
  • Tristan Dykes

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under General 

 