Tate High FFA Receives Honors During State FFA Convention

The Tate High School FFA chapter and its members received several honors during the recent Florida FFA State Convention and Expo.

State FFA Degrees

Kamdon Jones

Jonathon Levin

Tate FFA Chapter Awards

100% Membership

Premier Chapter

National Chapter Award – Tate’s application is being sent to the National FFA Organization for judging. The National Chapter Award program recognizes outstanding FFA chapters that actively implement the mission and strategies of the organization. These chapters improve chapter operations using the National Quality FFA Chapter Standards and a Program of Activities that emphasizes growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture.

Career Development Events

4th Place – Farm & Agribusiness Management

Team Members

Brody Faison

Ellason Barton

Anthony Longe

Tristan Dykes

