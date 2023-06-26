Hot And Humid Monday; Chance Of Thunderstorms

June 26, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 107. West wind 5 to 10 mph. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 109. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 76. West wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 95. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. West wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 77. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 99.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 77.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

