Here’s A Big List Of VBS Events Across The North Escambia Area This Summer

Vacation Bible School is a summertime tradition across the North Escambia area. A list of VBS events is below.

To submit your North Escambia area VBS, email news@northescambia.com, or click here for our contact form.

First Baptist Bratt VBS

The First Baptist Church of Bratt will host Twists & Turns VBS June 4-8 from 6-:8:30 nightly for ages four through sixth grade. The church is located at 4570 Highway 4 in Bratt.

Farm Hill Baptist Church Revival

Farm Hill Baptist Church will hold a revival meeting June 5-7 at 6:30 p.m. with Evangelist Larry Jordan.

Cottage Hill Baptist Church Summer Jam

Cottage Hill Baptist Church Summer Jam is 9 a.m. until noon June 5-8. Open to all upcoming students grades K-4 with a separate Summer Jam for preteens.

First Baptist Church of Cantonment VBS

“Keepers of the Kingdom” Vacation Bible School will be held June 5-9 from 6:30 until 9 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Cantonment. Classes for all ages, including adults. Dinner will be served nightly. Register online.

Dogwood Park Baptist Church VBS

Dogwood Park Baptist Church “VBS Operation Arctic: Exploring the Coolest Book on the Planet” June 5-9 from 6:30 until 8 p.m. for ages K5-5th grade. Stories, crafts, games and more. The church is located at 3301 Highway 97, Molino.

Walnut Hill Baptist Church VBS

Walnut Hill Baptist Church “Stellar” VBS will be June 11-15 from 6-8:30 p.m. Ages 4 through 5th grade. Snacks served nightly.

Poplar Dell Baptist VBS

Popular Dell Baptist Church will host Vacation Bible School June 12-16 from 5:30 until 8 p.m. Classes for age 2 through adult. The theme will be “Keepers of the Kingdom, Standing Strong in Today’s Battle for Truth”.

Oak Grove Baptist Church VBS

Oak Grove Baptist Church “Twists & Turns” Vacation Bible School will be held June 12-16 from 5:30 until 8:30 p.m. Dinner provided each night, petting zoo, games, Bible study and more.

Highland Baptist Church VBS

Highland Baptist Church “Stellar” Vacation Bible School will be June 19-23 from 6-8 p.m.

Shiloh Free Will Baptist VBS

“Stellar” Vacation Bible School will be held June 19-23 from 6-8 p.m. at Shiloh Free Will Baptist Church. For grades pre-K through 5th grade. More info: Call (850) 860-4856.

Ray’s Chapel Baptist Church VBS

Ray’s Chapel Baptist Church on Bogia Road will hold Keepers of the Kingdom Vacation Bible School July 9-14 from 4-7 p.m. Click here for online registration.