Conine Homers As Blue Wahoos Beat Biscuits

Returning from a long time away, the Blue Wahoos found the place to their liking.

Especially with someone able to lock the doors.

Sean Reynolds continued his pressure-embrace as reliever, producing his league-best ninth save, after twice getting out of precarious situations, as the Blue Wahoos beat the Montgomery Biscuits 5-2 Tuesday night in their first home game since May 21.

Reynolds entered with two runners on in the eighth and got a strikeout to end that inning. In the ninth, he got help from second baseman José Devers, who made a sensational dive on a line drive to produce a game-ending double play with runners on second and third.

Devers also went 2-for-4 at the plate – the only Blue Wahoos hitter with multiple hits on the night.

The win amid a crowd of 4,012 at Blue Wahoos Stadium began the series with a good vibe on “Doggone Tuesday” where fans brought a variety of their beloved dogs to the ballpark.

It also extended the Blue Wahoos’ (32-20) grip on first place in the Southern League South Division against one of the teams chasing.

The Blue Wahoos started Tuesday with a three-run second inning. Griffin Conine blasted a two-run homer into the right-center berm. Cody Morrisette preceded the blast with an RBI sacrifice fly for a 3-0 lead.

The Biscuits (26-26) chipped back in the fourth inning on Diego Infante’s run-scoring double and Heriberto Hernandez RBI single.

Insurance was added for the Blue Wahoos on two run-scoring wild pitches by Biscuits reliever Graeme Stinson in the sixth and seventh. Stinson entered with the bases loaded in the sixth, and tossed a wild pitch with Morrisette at the plate.

But Stinson got out of the jam by striking out Conine and J.D. Orr to end the threat.

In the seventh, Stinson threw a pair of wild pitches to score Nasim Nuñez, who had singled, advanced on an errant throw and scored on another.

The second game of the series is set for Wednesday night with the Blue Wahoos having righthander Evan Fitterer (4-1, 3.06 ERA) on the mound. The Biscuits starter was not announced.

by Bill Vilona, photo Nino Mendez / Pensacola Blue Wahoos