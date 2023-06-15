Community Health Dental Services In Century Moves To New Location

Community Health Northwest Florida in Century has consolidated all pediatric and adult dental services and is now seeing both adults and children in a single location.

Dental services were moved from 501 Church Street to the Adult & Family Care location at 6021 Industrial Boulevard. CHNWF said the former dental space on Church Street will allow for additional exam rooms to care for more pediatric primary care patients.

“CHNWF at Industrial Boulevard boasts several state-of-the-art dental operatories with newer equipment in the bright, modern facility, which both patients and staff appreciate,” said Sena Maddison, Community Health director of communications. “Although children and adults will be seen on separate days, it will be a one stop (dental) shop for families of Century and surrounding areas.”

To schedule a dental appointment at the Community Health Northwest Florida Adult & Family location, call (850) 724-4064, option 2.