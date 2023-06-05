California Man Killed In I-10 Crash Near Nine Mile Road Exit

A 65-year old California man died in an early Monday morning wreck on I-10 near the Nine MIle Road exit.

The man was driving his pickup truck eastbound in the outside lane when he left the roadway to the right, crossed back over the eastbound travel lanes and overturned in the median, the Florida Highway Patrol said in their report.

The man from San Jose, California, was pronounced deceased at the scene. There were no other vehicles involved.