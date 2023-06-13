About 900 Lose Power During Monday Evening Storms

June 13, 2023

About 900 Escambia River Electric Cooperative customers lost power in Escambia and Santa Rosa Counties as a line of storms moved through the area Monday night.

Approximately 400 of those without power were in Escambia County, including 235 in the Bratt area and 161 in McDavid.

The McDavid outage, which lasted over three hours, started about 7:20 p.m. when a tree fell onto a power line in the area of Highway 29 and Welch Road (pictured above). The McDavid Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue was dispatched as a precaution.

There were no damage reports from the North Escambia area.

Pictured: A semi-truck passes on Highway 29 in McDavid as a power line arcs due to a fallen tree Monday evening. NorthEscambia.com reader submitted image by Terry Coyne, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 