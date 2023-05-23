Tate High School Names The Top Of The Class Of 2023
May 23, 2023
Tate High School has named the top of the Class of 2023.
Valedictorian of the Class of 2023 is Chloe Elizabeth Cole (pictured left). Salutatorian is Rebekah Lynn Kelly.
The Tate High School Class of 2023 graduates at 9 a.m. on Thursday, May 25 at the Pensacola Bay Center.
The Top 10 Percent honors graduates are as follows:
- Chloe Elizabeth Cole
- Rebekah Lynn Kelly
- Anthony Eugene MacWhinnie
- Alahna Danielle Erd
- Olivia Kate Sarikaya
- Matthew Allen Josephs
- Aniyjah Breon Hooker
- Annalisa Marion Pusateri
- Casey Ryan Adams
- Adriana Faith Guthrie
- Margaret Elizabeth Shaffer
- Samantha Nichols LeTourneau
- Ian Alexander DeLay
- Caleb William Feliciano Rodriguez
- Angel Noelle Pittman
- Gabriel Allen Josephs
- Anna Riley Jackson
- Kalysta Nicole Brown
- Luke Wesley Lentz
- Stephen Michael Byrd
- Raegan Renee’ Kimbro-Cothron
- Evan Isaiah Graves
- Sandra Lee Guarino
- Krista Brooke Boyington
- Ayden Scott Palmer
- Paige Madison McKinney
- Ashlie Nicole Houdashelt
- Ellee Grace Adams
- Baylor Austin Locke
- Jacob Alexander Bures
- Ryleigh Nicole Maxwell
- Emily Helene Sanders
- Ethan Sanz
- Anthony Andrew Erie
- Callie Michelle Gunter
- Gianni Paolo Carollo
- Karigan Mikel Kowal
- Savannah Grace Guilford
- Tori Riley King
- Michael Chase Moulton
- Taylor Marie Walker
- Ava Elizabeth Mabry
- Isabella Lovisa Borg
