Tate High School Names The Top Of The Class Of 2023

Tate High School has named the top of the Class of 2023.

Valedictorian of the Class of 2023 is Chloe Elizabeth Cole (pictured left). Salutatorian is Rebekah Lynn Kelly.

The Tate High School Class of 2023 graduates at 9 a.m. on Thursday, May 25 at the Pensacola Bay Center.

The Top 10 Percent honors graduates are as follows: