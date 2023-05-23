Tate High School Names The Top Of The Class Of 2023

May 23, 2023

Tate High School has named the top of the Class of 2023.

Valedictorian of the Class of 2023 is Chloe Elizabeth Cole (pictured left). Salutatorian is Rebekah Lynn Kelly.

The Tate High School Class of 2023 graduates at 9 a.m. on Thursday, May 25 at the Pensacola Bay Center.

The Top 10 Percent honors graduates are as follows:

  1. Chloe Elizabeth Cole
  2. Rebekah Lynn Kelly
  3. Anthony Eugene MacWhinnie
  4. Alahna Danielle Erd
  5. Olivia Kate Sarikaya
  6. Matthew Allen Josephs
  7. Aniyjah Breon Hooker
  8. Annalisa Marion Pusateri
  9. Casey Ryan Adams
  10. Adriana Faith Guthrie
  11. Margaret Elizabeth Shaffer
  12. Samantha Nichols LeTourneau
  13. Ian Alexander DeLay
  14. Caleb William Feliciano Rodriguez
  15. Angel Noelle Pittman
  16. Gabriel Allen Josephs
  17. Anna Riley Jackson
  18. Kalysta Nicole Brown
  19. Luke Wesley Lentz
  20. Stephen Michael Byrd
  21. Raegan Renee’ Kimbro-Cothron
  22. Evan Isaiah Graves
  23. Sandra Lee Guarino
  24. Krista Brooke Boyington
  25. Ayden Scott Palmer
  26. Paige Madison McKinney
  27. Ashlie Nicole Houdashelt
  28. Ellee Grace Adams
  29. Baylor Austin Locke
  30. Jacob Alexander Bures
  31. Ryleigh Nicole Maxwell
  32. Emily Helene Sanders
  33. Ethan Sanz
  34. Anthony Andrew Erie
  35. Callie Michelle Gunter
  36. Gianni Paolo Carollo
  37. Karigan Mikel Kowal
  38. Savannah Grace Guilford
  39. Tori Riley King
  40. Michael Chase Moulton
  41. Taylor Marie Walker
  42. Ava Elizabeth Mabry
  43. Isabella Lovisa Borg

