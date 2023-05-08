Suspect That Was Holding A Hostage Shot And Killed After Standoff, ECSO Says

May 8, 2023

A felony suspect that was holding a hostage was shot and killed by law enforcement Sunday night in Escambia County.

About 5 p.m., the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 4700-block of Helton Lane off Klondike Road for a warrant service for a suspect with multiple felony warrants.

While on scene, deputies and two bail bondsmen were threatened by the suspect who had a weapon and a hostage, according to the ECSO.

After a multi-hour standoff, the suspect was shot and killed as he tried to leave with the hostage at knifepoint, deputies said. The victim that was being held hostage was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

As is standing procedure, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the officer involved shooting.

File photo, NorthEscambia.com graphic.

