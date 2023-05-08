Suspect That Was Holding A Hostage Shot And Killed After Standoff, ECSO Says
May 8, 2023
A felony suspect that was holding a hostage was shot and killed by law enforcement Sunday night in Escambia County.
About 5 p.m., the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 4700-block of Helton Lane off Klondike Road for a warrant service for a suspect with multiple felony warrants.
While on scene, deputies and two bail bondsmen were threatened by the suspect who had a weapon and a hostage, according to the ECSO.
After a multi-hour standoff, the suspect was shot and killed as he tried to leave with the hostage at knifepoint, deputies said. The victim that was being held hostage was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
As is standing procedure, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the officer involved shooting.
File photo, NorthEscambia.com graphic.
