One Dead, One Injured In Atmore Double Shooting

A man is dead and another person was seriously injured in a double shooting early Monday morning in Atmore.

It happened about 2:15 a.m. in the area of Carver Avenue and King Street. The Atmore Police Department responded to a shots fired complaint and found the victims.

Both were transported to an area hospital. One of the victims died from his injuries, and the other remains in serious condition, according to Atmore Police.

The motive remained under investigation as investigators worked to notify family members.

