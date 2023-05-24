Northview High School Names 2023 Honors Graduates

Northview High School has named their Class of 2023 honors graduates.

They are:

Summa Cum Laude 4.0 and above

Drake Allen Driskell – Valedictorian

Blake Richard Yoder – Salutatorian

Erich Webb Amerson

Leah Kalyn Anderson

Terrell Luke Bridges

Ethan Scott Collier

William Cross Goslee

Gaberiel Kohle Harigel

Cayla Jocelyn Houston

Meredith Makenzie Johnston

Shelby Lynn Kent

Emily Grace Levins

Sarah Kennedy Long

Bayllon David Matson

Elianna Teresa Morales

David Kaden Odom

Chase Randal Pugh

Wyatt Lee Ramsey

Madison Lee Rowinsky

Leila Katherine Sanders

Dustin James Santinelli

Alana Gayle Shelly

McKenna Rae Simmons

Aubrey Michelle Stuckey

Preston Clay Wilson

Charles Michael Wood

Magna Cum Laude 3.85 and above

Logan Taylor Faith

Caitlyn Sarah Gibson

Emma Sage Gilmore

Daniel Liam McGaha

Cum Laude 3.5 and above