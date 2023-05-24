Northview High School Names 2023 Honors Graduates
May 24, 2023
Northview High School has named their Class of 2023 honors graduates.
They are:
Summa Cum Laude 4.0 and above
- Drake Allen Driskell – Valedictorian
- Blake Richard Yoder – Salutatorian
- Erich Webb Amerson
- Leah Kalyn Anderson
- Terrell Luke Bridges
- Ethan Scott Collier
- William Cross Goslee
- Gaberiel Kohle Harigel
- Cayla Jocelyn Houston
- Meredith Makenzie Johnston
- Shelby Lynn Kent
- Emily Grace Levins
- Sarah Kennedy Long
- Bayllon David Matson
- Elianna Teresa Morales
- David Kaden Odom
- Chase Randal Pugh
- Wyatt Lee Ramsey
- Madison Lee Rowinsky
- Leila Katherine Sanders
- Dustin James Santinelli
- Alana Gayle Shelly
- McKenna Rae Simmons
- Aubrey Michelle Stuckey
- Preston Clay Wilson
- Charles Michael Wood
Magna Cum Laude 3.85 and above
- Logan Taylor Faith
- Caitlyn Sarah Gibson
- Emma Sage Gilmore
- Daniel Liam McGaha
Cum Laude 3.5 and above
- Ryan Steven Andrews
- Riley Marie Blackwell
- Cason Terry Burkett
- Michael Bo Cody
- James Matthew Gruenwald
- Chase Eben Hampton
- Trent Austin Knighten
- Arianna Nicole Littler
- Braeden O’Bryan McGhee
- Megan Taylor McGhee
- Jaidyn Gaia Nordman
- Devin Jeremy Wade Okahashi
- Julia Saige Roberson
- Wesley Sanders
- Vivyan Rebekah Smith
- Kristopher Kole Stewart
- Payton Jean Stoner
