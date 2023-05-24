Northview High School Names 2023 Honors Graduates

May 24, 2023

Northview High School has named their Class of 2023 honors graduates.

They are:

Summa Cum Laude 4.0 and above

  • Drake Allen Driskell – Valedictorian
  • Blake Richard Yoder – Salutatorian
  • Erich Webb Amerson
  • Leah Kalyn Anderson
  • Terrell Luke Bridges
  • Ethan Scott Collier
  • William Cross Goslee
  • Gaberiel Kohle Harigel
  • Cayla Jocelyn Houston
  • Meredith Makenzie Johnston
  • Shelby Lynn Kent
  • Emily Grace Levins
  • Sarah Kennedy Long
  • Bayllon David Matson
  • Elianna Teresa Morales
  • David Kaden Odom
  • Chase Randal Pugh
  • Wyatt Lee Ramsey
  • Madison Lee Rowinsky
  • Leila Katherine Sanders
  • Dustin James Santinelli
  • Alana Gayle Shelly
  • McKenna Rae Simmons
  • Aubrey Michelle Stuckey
  • Preston Clay Wilson
  • Charles Michael Wood

Magna Cum Laude 3.85 and above

  • Logan Taylor Faith
  • Caitlyn Sarah Gibson
  • Emma Sage Gilmore
  • Daniel Liam McGaha

Cum Laude 3.5 and above

  • Ryan Steven Andrews
  • Riley Marie Blackwell
  • Cason Terry Burkett
  • Michael Bo Cody
  • James Matthew Gruenwald
  • Chase Eben Hampton
  • Trent Austin Knighten
  • Arianna Nicole Littler
  • Braeden O’Bryan McGhee
  • Megan Taylor McGhee
  • Jaidyn Gaia Nordman
  • Devin Jeremy Wade Okahashi
  • Julia Saige Roberson
  • Wesley Sanders
  • Vivyan Rebekah Smith
  • Kristopher Kole Stewart
  • Payton Jean Stoner

