Man Charged With Murdering His Brother Near Flomaton Saturday Night

May 15, 2023

An Evergreen, Alabama, man is accused of murdering his brother near Flomaton Saturday night.

Shawn Miller, 42, was charged with murder. He remains in the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center in Brewton where he is being held without bond.

Miller was at his brother’s home about 9 p.m. in the 3700 block of Old Foshee Road, just off Highway 113, about four miles north of Flomaton. He got into an argument before shooting and killing his brother, 49-year old Benjamin Miller, according to Escambia County (AL) Sheriff Heath Jackson.

The sheriff said Shawn Miller also got into a physical altercation when another family member. That victim was airlifted to a Pensacola hospital in critical condition.

Jackson said Shawn Miller will likely face additional charges as the investigation continues.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 