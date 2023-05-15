Man Charged With Murdering His Brother Near Flomaton Saturday Night

An Evergreen, Alabama, man is accused of murdering his brother near Flomaton Saturday night.

Shawn Miller, 42, was charged with murder. He remains in the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center in Brewton where he is being held without bond.

Miller was at his brother’s home about 9 p.m. in the 3700 block of Old Foshee Road, just off Highway 113, about four miles north of Flomaton. He got into an argument before shooting and killing his brother, 49-year old Benjamin Miller, according to Escambia County (AL) Sheriff Heath Jackson.

The sheriff said Shawn Miller also got into a physical altercation when another family member. That victim was airlifted to a Pensacola hospital in critical condition.

Jackson said Shawn Miller will likely face additional charges as the investigation continues.