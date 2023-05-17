From This Day Forth: Tate Senior ‘Prank’ Was A Wedding?

From this day forth…the senior “prank” this year at Tate High School was a little bit different.

The Tate High School Senior Class of 2023 surprised the student body with a mock wedding in the school courtyard Tuesday.

Seniors, and student council members, Rilee Lowery and Adyson Illian took “vows” officiated by Principal Laura Touchstone.

The “vows” represented the beginning of a new chapter and signifying the bond of the members of the class of 2023. They even exchanged ring pops to symbolize the friendships made throughout the years.

Tyler Hurley objected to the marriage and went up for a battle. He lost the first round of rock, paper, scissors and gracefully surrendered.

The wedding party was:

Groom: Rilee Lowery

Bride: Adyson Illian

Bridesmaids:

McKenzie Alfred

Kaylen Brock

Ryleigh Maxwell

Paige McKinney

Groomsmen:

Drew Reeves

Frankie Randall

Cade Kelly

Landen George

Officiant: Principal Laura Touchstone

Honorary Guests: The senior class of 2023, faculty and staff.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.