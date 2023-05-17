From This Day Forth: Tate Senior ‘Prank’ Was A Wedding?
May 17, 2023
From this day forth…the senior “prank” this year at Tate High School was a little bit different.
The Tate High School Senior Class of 2023 surprised the student body with a mock wedding in the school courtyard Tuesday.
Seniors, and student council members, Rilee Lowery and Adyson Illian took “vows” officiated by Principal Laura Touchstone.
For a photo gallery, click or tap here.
The “vows” represented the beginning of a new chapter and signifying the bond of the members of the class of 2023. They even exchanged ring pops to symbolize the friendships made throughout the years.
Tyler Hurley objected to the marriage and went up for a battle. He lost the first round of rock, paper, scissors and gracefully surrendered.
The wedding party was:
Groom: Rilee Lowery
Bride: Adyson Illian
Bridesmaids:
McKenzie Alfred
Kaylen Brock
Ryleigh Maxwell
Paige McKinney
Groomsmen:
Drew Reeves
Frankie Randall
Cade Kelly
Landen George
Officiant: Principal Laura Touchstone
Honorary Guests: The senior class of 2023, faculty and staff.
Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
