Fire Destroys Pickup Truck In Molino

Fire destroyed a pickup truck Thursday in Molino.

The pickup truck was fully involved when Escambia County Fire Rescue arrived on Highway 95A near Bet Raines Road. Firefighters were able to quickly bring the fire under control with no damage to other vehicles or structures.

There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

