Fire Destroys Hybrid SUV In Cottage Hill

A hybrid SUV was destroyed by fire Sunday night in Cottage Hill.

The Cadillac Escalade caught fire on Highway 95A near Eden Lane about 9:40 p.m.

There were no injuries reported, and there was no word on the cause of the fire.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.