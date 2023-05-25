ECSO: Century Man Threw Brick Or Rock Through Woman’s Window

May 25, 2023

A Century man is facing a felony charge after allegedly throwing a brick or rock through a woman’s window.

Brooks Griggs III, 53 , was charged with felony launching a missile into a dwelling and misdemeanor criminal mischief between $200 and $1,000.

Griggs allegedly threw a brick or rock through a window on Pond Street. A resident told deputies that she observed Griggs running away, and she said everyone in the neighborhood had been “having issues” with him destroying their property, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Griggs later arrived back at his home in a vehicle, sticking his head out of a passenger window and asking deputies if they were looking for him, according to an arrest report. He was then detained.

Brooks remained in the Escambia County Jail Thursday with bond set at $15,500.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 