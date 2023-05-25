ECSO: Century Man Threw Brick Or Rock Through Woman’s Window

A Century man is facing a felony charge after allegedly throwing a brick or rock through a woman’s window.

Brooks Griggs III, 53 , was charged with felony launching a missile into a dwelling and misdemeanor criminal mischief between $200 and $1,000.

Griggs allegedly threw a brick or rock through a window on Pond Street. A resident told deputies that she observed Griggs running away, and she said everyone in the neighborhood had been “having issues” with him destroying their property, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Griggs later arrived back at his home in a vehicle, sticking his head out of a passenger window and asking deputies if they were looking for him, according to an arrest report. He was then detained.

Brooks remained in the Escambia County Jail Thursday with bond set at $15,500.