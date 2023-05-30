Driver Reportedly Crashes Into Jeep Stopped On Highway 29

At least two people were reportedly injured when a driver slammed into a vehicle stopped in a travel lane of Highway 29 Monday night in Cantonment

Witnesses the driver of a passenger car tried unsuccessfully to swerve around the Jeep on Highway 29 at Archer Road. Another car and a truck came to rest in the median after avoiding the crash.

None of the injuries were considered life threatening.

Further details have not been released as the Florida Highway Patrol and Escambia County Sheriff’s Office continued their investigation.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.