Century Man Took Off From Traffic Stop, ECSO Says

May 30, 2023

A Century man allegedly took off in his vehicle after being stopped by an Escambia County deputy.

Drake Isaiah White, 24, was charged with felony with fleeing and eluding, and with misdemeanor obstructing an officer.

An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a Chevrolet Aveo on Highway 29 with no license plate late and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle at the intersection of HIghway 29 and Detroit Boulevard. A records check revealed White has never had a Florida’s driver’s license and his identification card was expired.

Upon smelling “raw marijuana” from the vehicle, the deputy ordered White out of the vehicle White ignored the order, placed the vehicle in drive and fled eastbound on Detroit Boulevard, according to an arret report. Due to just having traffic charges on White, the deputy did not pursue and an arrest warrant was issued.

White was also cited  operating a motor vehicle without a license, and for never having a license. He was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $9,000 bond.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 