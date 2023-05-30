Century Man Took Off From Traffic Stop, ECSO Says

A Century man allegedly took off in his vehicle after being stopped by an Escambia County deputy.

Drake Isaiah White, 24, was charged with felony with fleeing and eluding, and with misdemeanor obstructing an officer.

An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a Chevrolet Aveo on Highway 29 with no license plate late and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle at the intersection of HIghway 29 and Detroit Boulevard. A records check revealed White has never had a Florida’s driver’s license and his identification card was expired.

Upon smelling “raw marijuana” from the vehicle, the deputy ordered White out of the vehicle White ignored the order, placed the vehicle in drive and fled eastbound on Detroit Boulevard, according to an arret report. Due to just having traffic charges on White, the deputy did not pursue and an arrest warrant was issued.

White was also cited operating a motor vehicle without a license, and for never having a license. He was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $9,000 bond.