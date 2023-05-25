Blue Wahoos Walked Off By Mississippi Braves

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos suffered a frustrating defeat on Wednesday night, falling 2-1 to the Mississippi Braves in 10 innings after taking a 1-0 lead to the bottom of the ninth.

Drew Lugbauer tied the game for Mississippi in the ninth with a solo homer, and Tyler Tolve ended the game in the tenth with a two-out RBI single to bring home the winning run.

Pensacola managed only four hits in the game, with a Nasim Nuñez sacrifice fly in the third sending in their lone run of the night.

Jonathan Bermudez was outstanding in his second Blue Wahoos start, fanning eight batters over 6.0 scoreless innings. Cristian Charle worked 2.0 scoreless innings of relief before Brady Puckett (L, 0-1) allowed the game-tying homer to Lugbauer in the ninth and the walk-off single to Tolve in the tenth.

Lugbauer’s homer was his second in as many games for Mississippi, and the 13th in his career against the Blue Wahoos to lead all active Southern League opponents.

José Montilla worked the first four innings for the Braves in a spot start, and Hayden Deal, Jake McSteen and Kyle Wilcox (W, 1-0) each contributed 2.0 scoreless innings of relief to keep Pensacola from adding to their lead.

The Blue Wahoos remain 5.0 games clear of second place Biloxi and Montgomery in the South Division with 28 games to play in the first half.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Braves on Thursday.

written by Erik Bremer, Blue Wahoos; photo Chris Harris Mississippi Braves