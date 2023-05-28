Blue Wahoos Battered By Braves In 10-1 Loss

May 28, 2023

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos suffered their most lopsided defeat of the season on Saturday night, falling 10-1 to the Mississippi Braves.

After a pregame rain delay, the Blue Wahoos managed just one run on three hits as the Braves rode a six-run fourth to a blowout victory.

Troy Johnston led off the fourth inning with a double against Scott Blewett (W, 2-2), and scored on a José Devers sacrifice fly to give Pensacola a brief 1-0 lead.

M.D. Johnson (L, 0-2) cruised through 3.0 hitless innings, but ran into trouble in the fourth. The righty loaded the bases with a hit batsman and a pair of walks, and Drew Lugbauer made the Blue Wahoos pay with a three-run double. Three batters later, Landon Stephens capped the big inning with a three-run homer.

Tyler Tolve added an RBI single in the fifth, and Beau Philip hit a homer of his own in the sixth. The Braves ended their night with two more runs in the eighth against Noah Gotsis in his first Blue Wahoos relief appearance.

The Blue Wahoos lost a game in the standings, and are now 5.0 games ahead of second place Biloxi in the South Division with 25 games to play in the first half.

The Blue Wahoos wrap up their series against the Braves on Sunday.

by Erik Bremer

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 