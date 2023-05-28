Blue Wahoos Battered By Braves In 10-1 Loss

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos suffered their most lopsided defeat of the season on Saturday night, falling 10-1 to the Mississippi Braves.

After a pregame rain delay, the Blue Wahoos managed just one run on three hits as the Braves rode a six-run fourth to a blowout victory.

Troy Johnston led off the fourth inning with a double against Scott Blewett (W, 2-2), and scored on a José Devers sacrifice fly to give Pensacola a brief 1-0 lead.

M.D. Johnson (L, 0-2) cruised through 3.0 hitless innings, but ran into trouble in the fourth. The righty loaded the bases with a hit batsman and a pair of walks, and Drew Lugbauer made the Blue Wahoos pay with a three-run double. Three batters later, Landon Stephens capped the big inning with a three-run homer.

Tyler Tolve added an RBI single in the fifth, and Beau Philip hit a homer of his own in the sixth. The Braves ended their night with two more runs in the eighth against Noah Gotsis in his first Blue Wahoos relief appearance.

The Blue Wahoos lost a game in the standings, and are now 5.0 games ahead of second place Biloxi in the South Division with 25 games to play in the first half.

The Blue Wahoos wrap up their series against the Braves on Sunday.

by Erik Bremer