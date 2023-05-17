Atmore Man’s Truck Catches Fire After Crashing Into Tree In Santa Rosa County

An Atmore man was seriously injured after suffering a medical emergency and crashing into a tree Tuesday afternoon in Santa Rosa County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 59-year old man was driving west on East Bay Boulevard just west of Grand Bay Circle in Navarre when he suffered a medical emergency. His pickup truck left the roadway, struck a tree and caught fire, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The man was rescued from the vehicle and transported to an area hospital, troopers said.