Wrong Way Driver Dies After I-110 Crash, Woman Seriously Injured

April 23, 2023

A wrong way driver  died after a crash on I-110 early Saturday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 38-year old Escambia County man was driving his  car northbound in the southbound lanes of the elevated portion of  I-110 near Garden Street at 4:03 a.m.. His vehicle collided with another car driven south by a 24-year old Pace woman.

The 24-year old woman was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. The 38-year old man was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

FHP traffic homicide investigators are continuing their investigation and have not released names or other information.

