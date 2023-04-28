Tate Baseball Presents Annual Awards Named For Former Aggies

Tate High School Baseball has presented three annual awards named for men who have played at Tate and impacted the program and people by showing some combination of moral character, athleticism, excellent work ethic and high academic achievements.

Ethan McAnally received the Travis Fryman Scholarship Award. Brayden Noble received the Chris Moorehead Award, and Drew Reaves received the Trace Penton Award.

Pictured: (L-R) Ethan McAnally, Brayden Nobile and Drew Reaves. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.