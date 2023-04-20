Driver’s License Services, Vehicle Registration Available In Century On April 25

The Florida Licensing On Wheels (FLOW) mobile office will return to Century next week.

FLOW is a standalone mobile office with technology to provide most motorists’ needs. The mobile unit provides a convenient method to renew a driver license, obtain a replacement driver license, conversion/reciprocation of out-of-state license, change a name or address on a current driver license or identification card, and get a first-time identification card. In addition to licensing services, the mobile unit also provides an opportunity to renew or replace a vehicle registration and apply, renew or replace disabled parking placards. Written and driving tests are not available from the FLOW unit.

Vehicle registrations can be renewed up to three months and driver licenses up to 18 months in advance of expiration.

The FLOW mobile office will be at the Billy G. Ward Century Courthouse, 7500 North Century Boulevard on Tuesday, April 25 from 9 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

Citizens using the FLOW services are encouraged to visit EscambiaTaxCollector.com and click the “What Do I Bring” button for information on what is needed for these services. Staff from the tax collector’s office will be on hand to answer all FLOW service questions and questions concerning all other tax collector services such as property tax, business tax receipts, concealed weapons licensing, etc.

Pictured: The Florida Licensing On Wheels (FLOW) mobile office at the courthouse in Century last year. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.