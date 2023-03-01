Two Women Charged With Working Together On Multiple Retail Thefts

More felony charges have been filed in a retail theft case we first told you about last week.

Madonna Faith Barnhill, 57, and Carolyn Faye Harris, 42, were both charged with second degree felony retail theft act in concert with another person and more than one location within a 30 day period.

Barnhill (pictured, above left) was charged with felony petit theft with two or more prior convictions and felony possession of an anti-shoplifting device after she was accused of placing $606.46 worth of merchandise inside an empty microwave box and walking past all points of sale at the Walmart on Pensacola Boulevard. The merchandise was recovered by Walmart’s loss prevention, and the incident was captured on camera, according to an arrest report.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Harris eluded capture in that incident but was observed on video stealing items, and Walmart chose not to prosecute Harris.

When Barnhill’s vehicle was searched, “an excessive amount of brand new property” was inside, an arrest report states. The vehicle contained brand new power tools, four brand new purses, multiple pieces of clothing and several boxes of jewelry. The clothes and jewelry were from Belk.

Also in the vehicle was a wallet with multiple credit cards belonging to Harris, along with her driver’s license. The report notes the driver’s license confirmed that it was Harris on the Walmart security video.

A loss prevention employee at Belk was able to locate video of both Barnhill and Harris stealing the items from the Pensacola store on February 21. The items were valued at $1,565.71. The Belk employee told deputies that Barnhill had previously stolen from Belk in Mobile and was trespassed warned from all Belk properties.

Barnhill has an “extensive criminal history spanning literally decades and consisting of numerous thefts, faud, false names, forgery” the arrest report states.

Barnhill was released on a $20,000 bond, while Harris was released on a $2,000 bond. Barnhill also had an $8,000 in connection with the Walmart case.