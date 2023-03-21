The Blues Angels Are Back! Here’s The 2023 Practice Schedule.

March 21, 2023

The Blue Angels returned home to Pensacola Monday, and they have announced their practice schedule.

The schedule is as follows:

  • March 28, 29
  • April 4, 5*, 11, 12*, 18, 19*, 25, 26*
  • May 2, 3*, 9, 10*, 16, 17*, 31*
  • June 6, 7*, 13, 14*, 20, 21, 27, 28*
  • July 11, 12, 25, 26*
  • August 1, 16*, 22, 23*, 29
  • September 6*, 12, 19
  • October 18*, 24, 25*

* Indicates Blue Angels autograph sessions in the museum following the practice.

The National Naval Aviation Museum will open the flight line behind the museum to view Blue Angels practice flight demonstrations. Gates will open at 9:30 a.m. on practice days and the Blues are scheduled to take to the skies at 10:30 a.m.

The museum and the  practices are open to DoD ID card holders and their guests who can access NAS Pensacola. The practices can be seen from other locations off-base, including Fort Pickets and the Target or Walmart parking lot on Blue Angel Parkway.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 