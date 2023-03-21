The Blues Angels Are Back! Here’s The 2023 Practice Schedule.

The Blue Angels returned home to Pensacola Monday, and they have announced their practice schedule.

The schedule is as follows:

March 28, 29

April 4, 5*, 11, 12*, 18, 19*, 25, 26*

May 2, 3*, 9, 10*, 16, 17*, 31*

June 6, 7*, 13, 14*, 20, 21, 27, 28*

July 11, 12, 25, 26*

August 1, 16*, 22, 23*, 29

September 6*, 12, 19

October 18*, 24, 25*

* Indicates Blue Angels autograph sessions in the museum following the practice.

The National Naval Aviation Museum will open the flight line behind the museum to view Blue Angels practice flight demonstrations. Gates will open at 9:30 a.m. on practice days and the Blues are scheduled to take to the skies at 10:30 a.m.

The museum and the practices are open to DoD ID card holders and their guests who can access NAS Pensacola. The practices can be seen from other locations off-base, including Fort Pickets and the Target or Walmart parking lot on Blue Angel Parkway.