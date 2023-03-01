Tate Takes West Florida; Northview Defeats T.R. Miller (With Gallery)

The Tate Aggies beat West Florida, and Northview defeated T.R. Miller Tuesday night.

Tate 4, West Florida 1

The Tate Aggies beat West Florida 4-1 Tuesday night.

Ethan McAnnally pitched the win for Tate, going four innings while allowing four hits and one run while walking one and striking out six. Colton Swiers went for one inning, allowing no hits and no runs while sitting down two and walking one. Gabriel Patterson pitched for two, allowing no hits and no runs while striking out five.

James Davis and Frank Randall were both 2-2 at bat to lead the Aggies. Brayden Touchstone and Javin Floyd had one hit each.

The Tate Aggies will host Crestview at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

For a photo gallery from Tate varsity and JV, click here.

Tate 8, West Florida 4 (JV)

Northview 3, T.R. Miller 1

The Northview Chiefs beat T.R. Miller 3-1 Tuesday night in Brewton.

Cason Burkett earned the win for the Chiefs. He allowed four hits and one run in six and third innings while striking out six and walking one. Jamarcus Jefferson tossed two-thirds of inning in relief, allowing two hits, walking one and striking out two.

Jefferson, Kaden Odom, Luke Bridges, Rustin Pope, Wyatt Scruggs, and Trent Knighten each had one hit for Northview.

Northview will travel to West Florida Friday night at 6:30.

Pictured: Tate varsity and junior varsity beat West Florida Tuesday. Varsity photos by Laura Glodfelter and JV by Julie Reaves for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.