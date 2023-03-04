Students Learn About Ag During Northview’s ‘Fresh From Florida’ Event (With Gallery)

About 600 elementary school students learned about agriculture first hand Friday morning during the Northview High School FFA “Fresh From Florida” program in Bratt.

The program gave students a chance to make and enjoy eating their own fresh butter, get up close to farm animals and farm equipment, and learn more about how food gets from the farm to their table.

Previous Northview Fresh From Florida programs have been named the best in the state by the Florida FFA and the chapter has been recognized nationally for their efforts.

