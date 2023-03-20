Public Comment Period Ends Today For Hurricane Sally Infrastructure Grant Projects

March 20, 2023

A public comment period closes today on Rebuild Florida Infrastructure Repair Program projects. The program is designed to fund fund infrastructure restoration and hardening projects in communities impacted by Hurricane Sally.

The Escambia County Commission has selected five project to prioritize:

  • Energy-efficient Escambia County Transit Center and solar-powered bus shelters with ADA upgrades
  • Upgrades to the Pensacola Bay Center
  • Indoor multi-use facility at Ashton Brosnaham Park
  • Beach Haven stormwater and septic-to-sewer project
  • 11 stormwater projects in Escambia County:
    1. Carver Park Phase 2
    2. Brickyard Road
    3. Woodrun Bridge Replacement
    4. Pensacola High School Drainage Improvements
    5. Oakfield Estates/Palafox Street
    6. Monroe Avenue
    7. Gulf Beach Highway Pipe Replacement
    8. Vista Park
    9. Muldoon Road Drainage Improvements
    10. Bayou Grande Villas
    11. Olive Road Street and Drainage

The comment period is open until March 20. Public comments can be email to sallyrecoverygrant@myescambia.com.

