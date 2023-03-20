Public Comment Period Ends Today For Hurricane Sally Infrastructure Grant Projects

A public comment period closes today on Rebuild Florida Infrastructure Repair Program projects. The program is designed to fund fund infrastructure restoration and hardening projects in communities impacted by Hurricane Sally.

The Escambia County Commission has selected five project to prioritize:

Energy-efficient Escambia County Transit Center and solar-powered bus shelters with ADA upgrades

Upgrades to the Pensacola Bay Center

Indoor multi-use facility at Ashton Brosnaham Park

Beach Haven stormwater and septic-to-sewer project

11 stormwater projects in Escambia County: Carver Park Phase 2 Brickyard Road Woodrun Bridge Replacement Pensacola High School Drainage Improvements Oakfield Estates/Palafox Street Monroe Avenue Gulf Beach Highway Pipe Replacement Vista Park Muldoon Road Drainage Improvements Bayou Grande Villas Olive Road Street and Drainage



The comment period is open until March 20. Public comments can be email to sallyrecoverygrant@myescambia.com.