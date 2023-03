Firefighters Battle Van Fire At Cantonment Gas Station

Firefighters battled a vehicle fire at a Cantonment gas station Thursday afternoon.

The fire was reported in the engine compartment of a passenger van at the gas station on Highway 29 near Tree Street, across from International Paper. The fire was quickly extinguished by Escambia County Fire Rescue..

There were no injuries reported, and no damage to any structures.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.