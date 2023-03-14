Escambia Unemployment Rates Increases Slightly

The Escambia County unemployment increased slightly last month, according to data released Monday by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.

Florida’s unemployment rate of 2.6% remained lower than the national average for the 27th consecutive month, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The area unemployment rate increased to 2.7 percent over the year in January 2023, up 0.2 percentage point from 2.5 percent reported in December 2022. The area labor force increased by 4,740 over the year, a 2.0 percent increase.

The industry gaining the most jobs over the year locally was leisure and hospitality, increasing by 2,300 jobs.

“Florida is number one in net migration, tourism, and new business formations because we have bucked the elites and forged our own path forward towards success,” said DeSantis. “We will continue to prioritize policies that support Florida families as they continue to face persistent inflation and national economic headwinds.”