Escambia School Board Rejects Return To An Elected Superintendent

March 22, 2023

The Escambia County School board voted down a proposal to return to an elected superintendent during a Tuesday night meeting.

Board member Kevin Adams brought forward a resolution to officially request a referendum to switch superintendent back to an elected job. The Escambia County Commission would then would have considered a resolution asking the legislature to place the question on the ballot during the presidential preference primary on March 19, 2024.

Adams and board member Paul Fetsko voted in favor of putting the elected superintendent back on the ballot for voters, while Patty Hightower, Bill Slayton and David Williams voted against.

In 2018, Escambia County voters narrowly approved a ballot referendum for an appointed superintendent, with 50.36 voting yes and 49.64 percent voting now. This was the sixth time voters had considered the idea of an appointed superintendent in the county; all of the other attempts failed.

The term of then superintendent Malcolm Thomas ended in 2020, and Dr. Tim Smith was appointed as the new school district boss.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 