Escambia School Board Rejects Return To An Elected Superintendent

The Escambia County School board voted down a proposal to return to an elected superintendent during a Tuesday night meeting.

Board member Kevin Adams brought forward a resolution to officially request a referendum to switch superintendent back to an elected job. The Escambia County Commission would then would have considered a resolution asking the legislature to place the question on the ballot during the presidential preference primary on March 19, 2024.

Adams and board member Paul Fetsko voted in favor of putting the elected superintendent back on the ballot for voters, while Patty Hightower, Bill Slayton and David Williams voted against.

In 2018, Escambia County voters narrowly approved a ballot referendum for an appointed superintendent, with 50.36 voting yes and 49.64 percent voting now. This was the sixth time voters had considered the idea of an appointed superintendent in the county; all of the other attempts failed.

The term of then superintendent Malcolm Thomas ended in 2020, and Dr. Tim Smith was appointed as the new school district boss.