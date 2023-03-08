Escambia Man Gets 15 Years For Trying To Kidnap Girl, 11, From School Bus Stop

A man who tried to kidnap an 11-year old girl from a school bus stop before heading to work off Muscogee Road in Cantonment was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Wednesday.

Jared Paul Stanga, 32, previously pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and battery.

In May 2021, a white Dodge Journey pulled up to the girl waiting at the bus stop on Old Corry Field Road and Perdido Street. That’s when Stanga tried to grab the girl, but she fought back.

Stanga’s employer informed investigators that he worked at a company site just off Muscogee Road across the Florida/Alabama line.

According to his supervisor, Stanga sent a text message at 7:02 a.m. saying that he would be late for work because he had to take his child to school. The supervisor said he thought this was odd because he believed Stanga’s child goes to virtual school.

He arrived at work about 7:45 a.m., parking his vehicle behind a barn. His co-workers said the parking location was odd, and Stanga’s behavior and demeanor were out of character. The co-workers told investigators that he repeatedly took calls from his wife in private Tuesday when he always talks to her on a headset in front of all of them.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office was waiting when Stanga arrived home on Betty Road. They found that the front chrome bumper of his vehicle had recently been painted black — they could smell fresh paint and see recent drips. Stanga had changed clothes, according to the report, between leaving work and arriving home, but the slides and blue jeans were in plain view inside the vehicle.

Stanga also had a blue substance smeared on his left arm. It was the same color as the slime the young girl was playing with at the time of the attempted abduction.