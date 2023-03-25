Tate Gets Big Walk-Off Win Over Arnold At Wahoos Stadium (With Gallery)

March 25, 2023

A big walk-off single from Ethan McAnally on a 1-2 count gave the Tate Aggies a 4-3 win over Arnold on the big stage at Wahoos Stadium Friday night.

McAnally and Frank Randall led Tate at the plate with two hits each. Brayden Touchstone, Drew Reaves, Kaleb Posta and Caden Kelly each tallied a hit for Tate.

Reaves went six and two-thirds innings for the Aggies, allowing eight hits and three runs while striking out five. Colton Swiers pitched one-third of an inning, giving up one hit and striking out one.

For a photo gallery, click or tap here.

NorthEscambia.com photos by William Reynolds, click to enlarge.

