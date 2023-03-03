Tate Aggies Fall To Visiting Robertsdale (With Photo Gallery)

The Tate Lady Aggies fell to visiting Robertsdale 7-2 Wednesday night.

Kate Balagbagan went four and a third innings for Tate, giving up three runs and six hits while striking out one and walking one. Peyton Womack pitched two and a two-thirds innings allowing four runs and seven hits while striking out two.

Blakely Campbell led the Aggies at the plate, going 2-3 witn and one RBI. Lacy Wilson and Charli Vinson each added a hit for the Aggies.

The Aggies will travel to Milton to take on the Panthers at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

