Water ‘Not Safe To Drink’ In Large Area Of Atmore After Contractor Hits Main, Utility Says

The water is not safe to drink over a “large area” in Atmore, and a boil water notice is in effect through the weekend.

“A contractor has bored thru a water main on N. Trammell St. This is causing discolored water and low water pressure over a large area. It is not safe to drink at this time,” West Escambia Utilities said in a statement early Friday afternoon. “We are working to repair the issue and will have it repaired as soon as we can.”

The water line that was damaged is near an elevated storage tank.

The utility did not provide a specific geographic area impacted by this incident.