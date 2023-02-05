Tate Aggies Cheerleaders Take Third In The State, Headed To Nationals

The Tate High School Aggies competitive cheerleading team took third in the state Saturday.

At the 2023 Florida High School Competitive Cheerleading State Championships in Gainesville, Tate earned a score of 83.10 for third place behind Durant (Plant City) with 83.70 points and Windermere with 85.4 points

Last year, the Aggies were crowned the 2022 FHSAA Small Varsity competitive cheerleading champions.

Up next, the Tate Aggies cheerleaders will compete at nationals.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.