Tate Aggies Baseball Teams Named

Tate High School Baseball has named their 2023 teams. They are:

Varsity

Neal Croom III

Jay Davis

Javin Floyd

Conner Hassell

Cade Kelly

Ketch King

Madox Land

Rilee Lowery

Tristin Lynn

Ethan McAnally

Cole McNair

Brayden Noble

Nathan J Ozuna

Cam Partrick

Gabe Patterson

Jackson Perreyclear

Kaleb Posta

Clif Quiggins

Frank Randall

Drew Reaves

Trey Rebber

Michael Sardar

Bray Touchstone

Junior Varsity

Brayden Beck

Kaydon Biggs

Taite Davis

Sheppard Edgar

Trevor Land

Josh Murph

Aamir Sardar

Brady Smith

Brayden Walker

Zane Warrington

Freshmen