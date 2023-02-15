Reports: DOJ Won’t Charge Rep. Matt Gaetz In Sex Trafficking Investigation

The Justice Department will not pursue any charges against Congressman Matt Gaetz in a federal sex-trafficking investigation, multiple national news organizations reported Wednesday afternoon.

“The Department of Justice has confirmed to Congressman Gaetz’s attorneys that their investigation has concluded and that he will not be charged with any crimes,” Gaetz’s office told Fox News.

Reports first surfaced in 2021 that Gaetz was being investigated into whether Gaetz and a 17-year girl had a sexual relationship. Gaetz has maintained his innocence.

Pictured: Rep Matt Gaetz during a campaign kickoff event at the Walnut Hill Baptist Church in April 2022. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.