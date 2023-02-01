New Shopping Center Approved For Highway 97 Site Of Former Lotto Store Murder

A new retail shopping center has been approved for the Highway 97 site of a former lottery store murder.

The Escambia County Development Review Committee approved a development order for the new 4,750 square foot shopping center on Highway 97 at the state line in Davisville, just outside Atmore.

The strip mall will be at the site of the former O’Yes Lotto store; the northern side of the 4.42 acre parcel is the state line. Plans show three separate retail shops with 16 parking spaces.

The lottery retailer has been closed since the owner was shot and killed in a robbery attempt on November 6, 2012.

While the development is in Florida, the shopping center will receive water from West Escambia Utilities in Atmore.

Pictured top and below: Three new retail stores are proposed at this site of a former lottery store on Highway 97 in Davisville (as Seen in May 2022; the building has since been removed.). Pictured bottom two photos: The scene outside the O’Yes Lotto store in Davisville shortly after store owner Thomas Kroll was shot and killed during a November 2012 robbery. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.