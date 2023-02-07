Multiple Boats Destroy By Fire

Multiple boats were lost in a marina fire Monday morning in Escambia County.

Escambia County Fire Rescue responded about 1 a.m. to the Swamp House Marina on Highway 90 near the Escambia River. They arrived to find three boats engulfed in flames, threatening additional boats in the marina. All three were were destroyed, but firefighter prevented other boatss from burning.

A fourth boat broke loose during the fire and sank after getting stuck in a canal.

ECFR brough the fire under control by 3:43 a.m. The Florida Bureau of Fire and Arson is investigating.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.