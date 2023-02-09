Motorcyclist Seriously Injured In Bratt Crash

One person was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Wednesday night in Bratt.

The driver of Kawasaki Ninja was northbound on Still Road just north of Rigby Road when he lost control and crashed, coming to rest on the roadway.

The adult male was transported by Escambia County EMS to Atmore Community Hospital. There were no other vehicles involved.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. The Walnut Hill Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.