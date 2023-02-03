Man Charged With Fleeing From Traffic Stop

February 3, 2023

A Cantonment man is accused of fleeing from deputies attempting a traffic stop.

Skyler Anthony Kauffman, 19, was charged with fleeing and eluding.

A deputy tried to stop Kauffman on Pensacola Boulevard near Walmart for no tag on his Dodge Challenger. When the deputy activated his emergency lights and siren, the Challenger made a u-turn,  entered the Walmart parking lot and accelerated to a high rate of speed, according to an arrest report.  The deputy discontinued the attempted traffic stop.

A few minutes later, deputies located his Dodge Challenger with front end damage in a ditch on 9 1/2 Mile Road and Palafox Street. Kauffman was placed under arrest.

Kauffman remained in the Escambia County Jail Friday with bond set at $5,000.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 