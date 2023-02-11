Lewis “Louie” Davis Sr.

Lewis “Louie” Davis Sr., 90, of Cantonment, FL, passed away on February 7th, 2023. He was born in Cottondale, FL on July 27th, 1932 to Fred and Bessie Davis. He was married to the love of his life Carolyn Albritton Davis for 69 years.

Louie worked on Pensacola Beach in law enforcement from 1960 to 1974. After moving to Cantonment, he had a career with the Escambia County Sheriffs Department and worked in investigations and narcotics until he retired in 1994.

He had a passion for fishing, hunting, playing guitar and listening to Marty Robbins. Above all else, he enjoyed spending time with his family. Especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents Fred and Bessie Davis; sisters Lillie Mae Batton, Mary Joyce Griner and Shirley Sweatman.

He is survived by his loving wife Carolyn Davis; daughters Debbie Bauman, Beverly “Dinky” Davis and Angela Summerlin; son Davy Davis; brother Jackie Davis and grandchildren and great grandchildren.

“Daddy we will miss everything about you. Most of all, your old stories that you loved to tell over and over again”

A visitation will be held on Monday, February 13, 2023, at Faith Chapel Funeral Home, 1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, FL, 32533 from 6-8 p.m.. The service will be held on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 1 p.m. with the interment to follow at Bayview Memorial Park.