Herman “Dean” Clark Sr.

February 11, 2023

Herman “Dean” Clark Sr., 83, of Pensacola, Florida, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023. Dean was born on January 4, 1940 in Jolo, West Virginia to parents, Robert Clark and Octavia Day. He was a member of the Northwest Florida Pest Control Association and the Peacemakers Gospel Group, and worked at Faith Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory for 12 years.

Dean is preceded in death by his wife, Annette Clark, his mother, Octavia Day, and his grandson, Justin Fagan.

He is survived by his daughters, Vickie Fagan (Richard) and Lisa Chason (Gary), his sons, Dean Clark Jr. (Susan) and Dennis Clark (Kathy), as well as his 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Services for Dean Clark Sr. will begin with a visitation from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at Faith Chapel Funeral Home South. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, February 8, 2023. Dean will be laid to rest at Pensacola Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will include: James Clark, Taylor Fagan, Seth Fagan, Kevin Revels, Scotty Hill, and Joshua Fagan. Honorary Pallbearers: Leland Arnette, Tyler Clark, and Zachary Burridge.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Faith Chapel Funeral Home South, 100 Beverly Pkwy., Pensacola, Florida 32505 entrusted with arrangements.

