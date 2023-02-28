ECSO Investigating Reported Abduction Of Teen Girl In Bratt; She Was Found Unharmed

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the reported abduction of a teenage girl in Bratt Tuesday.

“We are investigating the validity of that claim and will continue that investigation,” ECSO spokesperson Morgan Lewis told NorthEscambia.com.

The girl reported that she was abducted from her home in Bratt by a male that forced her to drive away in her father’s pickup truck.

The Sheriff’s Office and Escambia County EMS responded to the “Bratt Crossroads” store at the intersection of North Highway 99 and West Highway 4 where the alleged victim was evaluated by EMS. She was not injured.

The pickup truck was found abandoned next to North Pine Barren Road just south of Bratt Road, about three miles from her home.

An ECSO K-9 and multiple deputies searched the area, but the alleged suspect was not located.

There was no suspect description available.

